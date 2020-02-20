Tabu will perform in the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mere Dholna Sun song

The only sequel that is making a lot of news is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the protagonist of Tabu Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Akshay Kumar's hit film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will be released in the coming months. Today, it is reported that the team and the cast of the film will leave for Jaipur for 10 days for their next schedule. And according to reports, Tabu will perform the iconic song Mere Dholna Na Sun in the film.

The original song featured Vidya Balan performing some fabulous movements like Monjolika, the wife possessed in the haunted house. Now the powerful interpreter Tabu is ready to replicate the magic and put his best foot forward for this number. A source from the film told a leading newspaper: “In the recreated version, we will see Tabu perform in the same number. She is really excited and anxious about that. Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also be a success. "

This is Tabu's next horror comedy after Golmaal Returns. The film has a stir around it, since the first installment is known for its perfect mix of horror and comedy. Kartik Aaryan, known for his comic moment, will be seen in a lead role along with Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the comedy Good Newwz.