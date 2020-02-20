SZA: "I will not do any video interviews or photo shoots for the rest of my life!"

Rolling Stone recently dropped his theme, which features SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on the cover, and it seems that it was not a pleasant experience for her, since she has given up doing more video interviews or photo shoots again.

"I am not making any video Interviews or photos for the rest of my life," tweeted SZA. "Lol don't ask." She continued: "S / o Normani and meg tho. My sisters whom I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be part of NOTHING with the two BLACK QUEENS. 🥺❤️👑"

The trio appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone's second annual issue of Women Shaping the Future, with a portrait of photographer Campbell Addy.

SZA went on to say that she has suffered anxiety since school, but it seems that at least one fan was not impressed with her reasons and tried to call her, but SZA was ready!