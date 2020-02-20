SZA: "I will not do any video interviews or photo shoots for the rest of my life!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Rolling Stone recently dropped his theme, which features SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani on the cover, and it seems that it was not a pleasant experience for her, since she has given up doing more video interviews or photo shoots again.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here