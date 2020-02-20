Suspicious Long Beach officer with Baton provokes investigation – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A violent arrest by a Long Beach police officer recorded on a cell phone has led to an investigation into the incident.

Long Beach police said they responded to East 4th Street and Atlantic Avenue on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. to help a parking security officer who said a man was trying to steal his vehicle. When the police arrived on the scene, they said that a good Samaritan was already struggling to stop the man.

Police said that when an officer tried to handcuff the suspect, he began beating his body and resisting arrest. It was then that police said a second officer began using a cane against the suspect, in an attempt to comply.

In a statement, Long Beach police said: "The video seems to represent only a small part of the incident, and unfortunately it does not capture the events that led to the use of force or the good Samaritan who helps the officers."

During the investigation, police said they learned that the suspect, identified as Eugene Martindale III, 24, had attempted to steal several other vehicles in the area before attacking the parking control officer.

Martindale was registered on suspicion of attempted car theft, obstruction / resistance to the police and violation of probation.

"From what I saw, I didn't see the need to hit someone with a cane," said Rob Newcomb, a Long Beach resident. "But at the same time, as they said, I don't have the whole story."