Suspect arrested in stabbing at the London mosque

LONDON – A suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man stormed the London Central Mosque on Thursday afternoon and stabbed and wounded a man in his 70s at the place of worship.
The Metropolitan Police said agents were called around 3:10 p.m. after reports of an attack, but did not reveal the extent of the wounds of the person who was stabbed or the identity of the suspect.
The reason for the stabbing was not immediately clear.
The images and videos posted on Twitter showed people in the mosque, a landmark of central London near Regent’s Park, which showed people in the mosque by subjecting a man in a red jacket. Some said the mosque occupants were preparing for afternoon prayers.
The suspect was removed from the scene by the police.
In June 2017, a British man drove a rental van to a congregation of faithful Muslims who left prayers in a mosque in the Finsbury Park area of the city during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar.
One person died and at least 10 others were injured in that attack.