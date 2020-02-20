Super League: Castleford vs. Wakefield, Hull KR vs. Huddersfield, Warrington vs. Toronto | Rugby League News

Watch Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity live at Sky Sports Arena on Friday starting at 7 p.m.





Peter Mata & # 39; utia returns from the suspension for the Castleford derby with Wakefield

Castleford faces Wakefield in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night, while Hull KR plays undefeated Huddersfield and Warrington face Toronto without victories …

Can Wakefield conquer the jungle?

Encouraged by last weekend's victory over Warrington, Wakefield heads to Mend-A-Hose Jungle with the hope that they can stop their long run of disappointments in the derby.

Trinity has lost its last 13 games against Castleford, a miserable race that began in 2015, and the shape of last season's losses would have been particularly irritating to Wakefield fans.

Wakefield was close to canceling a deficit of 22 points on his last visit to the Jungle in April 2019, only to fall short, but there was a clear daylight between the teams three months later when Cas won a 36-16 victory for his rivals

"We haven't received anything from Castleford in recent years," Wakefield coach Chris Chester said in remarks to Yorkshire Post.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live

"It's a really important game for both teams. I think we show against Warrington that we are a hard team to beat when we control the ball, defend hard and work hard for each other."

"Those are the three things that make you win the derby games."

Chester has included Ryan Atkins and George King in his 21-man squad, but he is unlikely to deviate from the side that beat Warrington.

Castleford, meanwhile, has Peter Mata & # 39; utia back from a two-game ban, while second rower Jesse Sene-Lefao is also included after missing the start of the season due to an injury.

Cas opened the season with impressive victories over Toronto and Wigan, but fell to a loss of 36-18 in the Catalans last weekend.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes that defeat, along with Wakefield's victory over Warrington, means that Trinity is heading to Friday's derby as favorites.

"We were so poor last week in almost every department and we have a lot of work to do in our training sessions, but I think it's more between the ears, we need to do things right," Powell said.

"I thought we had left since the beginning last week and we want to fix that on Friday."

Smith wants Rovers response against Huddersfield

Tony Smith's Hull KR has suffered consecutive defeats

The rovers will look for comforts in the home after two hard defeats on the roads during the last fortnight.

Tony Smith's were excellent for an hour of Hull's derby, only to fade in the last 20 minutes, but there were few positive aspects to get out of the 32-point hideout last weekend at Headingley.

"It's not nice, but at the same time it kicks you in the back and makes you even more determined," Smith said. "I am sure we will see that determination on Friday night."

Smith is driven by the return of Mitch Garbutt support, but will not count on injured Jamie Ellis and Jordan Abdull for the Huddersfield visit, which means he must choose between Joe Keyes and Mikey Lewis to accompany Ryan Brierley in the halves.

Hull KR lost all three games against Huddersfield last season and the Giants have started running in 2020.

Huddersfield, the only Super League team that has not yet proven defeat, won two victories last week thanks to Aidan Sezer's penalty goal.

Giants coach Simon Woolford has added Jake Wardle to his squad after recovering from an eye injury suffered in the opening game.

He is ready to replace Sam Wood in the only change in the team he won at AJ Bell Stadium.

Wolves that need a victory

Gareth Widdop will make his debut at home

Warrington's former quartet, Gareth O & # 39; Brien, Matty Russell, Bodene Thompson and Gary Wheeler return to Halliwell Jones Stadium and would love to mark him with a victory.

Toronto has had a difficult start in Super League and is the only club that has not yet achieved a victory this season.

His shabby squad is exposed after only three rounds, as it was reduced to 17 players for last Thursday's trip to Wigan.

Things look a little healthier this week, with Sonny Bill Williams and Jon Wilkin again in conflict, while Tony Gigot could debut after joining a four-week trial.

The last thing Toronto probably needed was for Warrington to slip into Wakefield last Sunday. With Gareth Widdop ready to make his home debut, the Wolves will be eager to atone for.

"We played really sandy football in the first two weeks," Steve Price told Warrington Guardian.

"Some of the things we have been trying to implement were shown but Sunday was not what we expect from ourselves."

"We have addressed that and the brief change is the best remedy for us."

Price has named an unchanged squad, but could move the versatile Stefan Ratchford to the centers to accommodate the inclusion of Matty Ashton in the full backup.