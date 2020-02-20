Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, becomes an adult cheerleader

Chris Carlson / AP / Shutterstock
Mikaela Spielberg He is opening up on his new career in the headlines.
The 23-year-old daughter of the acclaimed director. Steven Spielbergwho adopted her with a wife Kate Capshaw, has talked about her aspirations to become an adult artist. In a new interview with SunMikaela explained that she hopes to do "erotic,quot;, described by her as "photos and videos for private clients or for the public, if it ever arises."
He also shared that he hopes to get a dance license to do what he "loves most,quot; in his spare time and "earn money from it, which is essentially dance."
By SunMikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiance. "The reason I don't want to do anything outside of things alone is because I feel it would be a violation of my limits and my relationship with my partner," he explained.
As for the type of adult entertainment you want to do, the result feels good for Mikaela. "I got tired of not being able to take advantage of my body," he said. "Frankly, I got tired of being told to hate my body … and I also got tired of working day by day in a way that didn't satisfy my soul."
Mikaela added: "I honestly feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that feels violent."
Regarding her famous parents, she told them about her career decision on FaceTime and told them Sun They were "intrigued," but not "annoying."
"In fact, I think that once they see how far I have come from the bottom where I was a year and a half ago, they will see this and they will say: & # 39; Wow, we actually raised a very confident young man ma'am and we've raised someone who knows exactly what they want in life and who basically doesn't let people push her & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Sun. "I think they will be supportive, possibly even with some established security measures once they know that I am doing this for this gentle and genuine desire not to survive, but to prosper as well."
Mikaela, who talked about her borderline personality disorder, suffering from "grooming,quot; and abuse by "junk monsters,quot; outside her family and her fight against anxiety, depression, an eating disorder and almost fatal alcohol abuse. Sun"I am in a good place at the moment, but we all have relapses. Being open this way and sharing my story and choosing this career is not a relapse for me. In fact, I feel very connected and validated right now."
