Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, becomes an adult cheerleader

Mikaela Spielberg He is opening up on his new career in the headlines.

The 23-year-old daughter of the acclaimed director. Steven Spielbergwho adopted her with a wife Kate Capshaw, has talked about her aspirations to become an adult artist. In a new interview with SunMikaela explained that she hopes to do "erotic,quot;, described by her as "photos and videos for private clients or for the public, if it ever arises."

He also shared that he hopes to get a dance license to do what he "loves most,quot; in his spare time and "earn money from it, which is essentially dance."

By SunMikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiance. "The reason I don't want to do anything outside of things alone is because I feel it would be a violation of my limits and my relationship with my partner," he explained.