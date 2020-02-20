Steven Spielberg's daughter is now a porn star!

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, has revealed that she has begun producing videos of solo adult movies.

Mikaela revealed the news during a meeting with the British tabloid The Sun.

She's 23 years old. According to the new adult star, his parents were "intrigued,quot; and "not upset,quot; when he told them the news, then explained his decision to join the porn industry.

"I got tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got tired of being told to hate my body," Mikaela told the publication.

She continued: "And I also got tired of working day by day in a way that was not satisfactory to my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I can & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated. "

Mikaela says she wants to earn her own coins and not depend on her rich father.

"I can't continue to depend on my parents or even the state, it's not like there's anything wrong with that, I just don't feel comfortable," said Mikaela.