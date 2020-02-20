Home Local News Steve Sarkisian? Bret Bielema? Troy Calhoun? It won't matter unless CU Buffs...

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Two options, Rick George: be real or be plucked.

For $ 1.9 million, a Big Ten program could have taken action and had Mike MacIntyre in February 2014, just 14 months after originally signing in CU.

Add Mel Tucker's $ 3.0 million escape clause at midnight, and the last two barriers between the Buffs and their soccer coach's real poaching after Year 1 averaged … $ 2.45 million.

Or 1.8% of the expenses of the athletic department of Nebraska during the 2017-18 school year. A proverbial fall in the Big Red cube.

If you are the athletic director of CU and are trying to avoid a repeat of the last Tuesday night, start there.

"If it's going to be cheap in college football," said Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network and ESPN's college football commentator on the Buffs, "it's going to be the last."

In that sense, it really doesn't matter if the Buffs land former Washington / USC coach Steve Sarkisian, and the advantage outweighs the demons. Or Troy Calhoun of the Air Force, an acute offensive cookie that could kill larger dragons in Boulder than in the Academy. Or former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, whose sandals and reggae soundtrack would be more fun than we deserve.

Do you want longevity?

Add a termination clause for another school that Really it hurt

And for injuries, we mean the other type.

