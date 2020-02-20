Steve Sarkisian? Bret Bielema? Troy Calhoun? It won't matter unless CU Buffs takes the payment of assistants seriously

%MINIFYHTMLddbb19ff11fd57aa3370977451bbda5b11% %MINIFYHTMLddbb19ff11fd57aa3370977451bbda5b12%

Two options, Rick George: be real or be plucked.

For $ 1.9 million, a Big Ten program could have taken action and had Mike MacIntyre in February 2014, just 14 months after originally signing in CU.

Add Mel Tucker's $ 3.0 million escape clause at midnight, and the last two barriers between the Buffs and their soccer coach's real poaching after Year 1 averaged … $ 2.45 million.

Or 1.8% of the expenses of the athletic department of Nebraska during the 2017-18 school year. A proverbial fall in the Big Red cube.

If you are the athletic director of CU and are trying to avoid a repeat of the last Tuesday night, start there.

"If it's going to be cheap in college football," said Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network and ESPN's college football commentator on the Buffs, "it's going to be the last."

In that sense, it really doesn't matter if the Buffs land former Washington / USC coach Steve Sarkisian, and the advantage outweighs the demons. Or Troy Calhoun of the Air Force, an acute offensive cookie that could kill larger dragons in Boulder than in the Academy. Or former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, whose sandals and reggae soundtrack would be more fun than we deserve.

Do you want longevity?

Add a termination clause for another school that Really it hurt

And for injuries, we mean the other type.

Do you want consistency?

Give the new coach a coach assistant salary group that simultaneously shows commitment and reflects the cost of living in Boulder County. Your offensive coordinator should not have to travel every morning from Erie, unless it is by choice.

The Tucker group of assistants last fall was $ 3.16 million. The state of Michigan ($ 6 million) simply doubled it, in a place that is half as expensive to live.

If we are Jay Johnson or Chris Kapilovic, and our spouses get a vote? Brother, we are also heading east.

Do you want loyalty?

Point to a number somewhere between those two groups of attendees. Only two Pac-12 public schools extended their assistant coaching salary of $ 4.5 million or more last fall: Washington ($ 5.9 million) and Oregon ($ 4.97 million).

Do you want certainty?

Be the third.

According to BestPlaces.Net, the average cost of a home in Boulder is more than double what Eugene is. The general cost of living index is 59% higher.

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, CU paid strength and conditioning coach Drew Wilson $ 227,000 last fall. The Ducks gave their equivalent, Aaron Feld, $ 310,000.

The Pac-12 in 2019 saw only one soccer program in public schools that paid more than $ 350,000 for a strength coach: Tim Socha in Washington ($ 375,000). The Big Ten and Big 12 had five each. The SEC was 10.

Do you want tenacity? Do you want an identity?

Start there too.

"Part of the problem here is the league," Finebaum continued. "If you are in the SEC and the Big Ten, and you receive $ 45 million (per school) from the conference network, you can afford to do many things. But you cannot afford to do it if you are in a network that nobody has seen before. "

Do you want sanity?

Put Larry Scott and his Las Vegas suites in the rearview mirror. Now. For the love of Pete.

A 2017 study by AthleticDirectorU.com set the average assistant-coach salary fund for a Power 5 school at $ 3.73 million. The average SEC group was $ 4.5 million. The average Big Ten group and the ACC group registered $ 3.6 million.

The average in the Pac-12? $ 3.3 million

Be real or plucked.

"It's hard to eliminate the reputation of being cheap," Finebaum said, "as long as you keep proving that people are right."

Money talks. The trainers walk.