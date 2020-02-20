Steve Kerr says Warriors never considered closing Stephen Curry for the rest of the season

%MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b11% %MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b12%

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the troubled franchise never considered closing superstar Stephen Curry for the rest of the season.

%MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b13% %MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b14%

Curry has been set aside since October after surgery on a fractured hand, but twice the NBA MVP is about to return to the court.

%MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b15% %MINIFYHTML0e7b1cbf9b5d4910372bb9a6fa8b6d8b16%

NBA MOCK DRAFT: warriors get help from renowned track

The three-time champion will be greeted again by a Warriors team that has the worst record in the league in 12-43 after last season's run to the NBA Finals.

Golden State has been crippled by injuries to Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and others, while Kevin Durant went through free agency.

While some questions allow Curry to return while the Warriors fight at the bottom of the standings, Kerr rejected the suggestion that the six-time All-Star should not play again this season.

"He is perfectly healthy," Kerr told reporters on Wednesday. "He is at the best moment of his career. If the point is because he could get hurt, what is the point of playing something? People can get hurt any day."

"I think the argument would be: & # 39; Well, we won't go to the playoffs & # 39;. So, aren't we trying to entertain our fans? We're selling tickets to all these people who love basketball, and Steph Curry is one of the most incredible, elegant and exciting basketball players on Earth. And if he were healthy and we didn't do it, don't introduce him to our fans and say, "Here you go. Here's your gift for staying with us throughout this season, "what would that say about us? That we don't care about our fans?

"So for me it has never been a question. As soon as he is ready, he will return. Our fans deserve it. We need him as a team to launch us next year, and that is the right thing to do."

Kerr added: "Steph doesn't have to convince us of anything. We know he wants to play because he loves basketball, and we want him to play because we need him so that continuity generates that momentum for next year and then our fans die to see him.

"He's playing. He's almost healthy, he's almost ready, so he's playing. No discussion. He doesn't need to convince me of anything. This is a totally different treatment than Klay's. Steph had surgery on his (hand), he's basically cured. It's right on the cusp (to return). Klay had an ACL (injury). It's a totally different conversation. I think there's a big distinction there. "