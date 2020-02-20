Stephen Curry will be reevaluated by Golden State Warriors on February 28 | NBA News

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry returns to practice and his injured hand will be reassessed on February 28.

"He has only played three games with this group," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "And we are very different from the last five years. Steph needs to solve this group and vice versa. He is perfectly healthy and is at the top of his career."

Curry practiced Wednesday without a brace in his fractured left hand that was injured in October. If doctors agree with Kerr's evaluation and Curry is authorized to return, he could play immediately.

Until Thursday, Curry has not participated in five-on-five scrimmages and will not be eliminated until he does.

The Warriors were reviewed in the offseason with the departure of Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins ​​signing with Los Angeles Lakers and Klay Thompson suffering a torn ACL that will take him out of play throughout the season.

As Curry was injured, the Warriors traded D & # 39; Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins. Former teammates Andre Iguodala (exchanged to Memphis in July 2019) and Shaun Livingston (retirement) are also gone.

While there is an adjustment period for Curry and his teammates, Kerr will not subscribe to the theory that the team should sit Curry for the rest of the season.

"If the point is because he could get hurt, then what is the point of playing against someone," Kerr asked.

Including the October 30 game in which he was injured, Curry has played in four games this season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists while hitting only 24.3 percent of his three-point shots.

"I think it's important for Steph and Andrew (Wiggins) to meet and play together," Kerr added.

