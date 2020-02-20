Stay! These 6 hotels that allow dogs are a real pleasure

Known as "the last best place," this elegant but practical Montana mountain resort is located on an extensive 37,000-acre and authentic cattle ranch in western Montana. Paws Up's luxurious homes are dog-friendly, and activities include horseback riding, water sports, fly fishing, sleigh rides and other seasonal winter sports, drum circles, hiking, paint & # 39; n & # 39; pour, gourmet meals and much more. The Resort at Paws Up will provide you and your dog with a free kennel, a Paws Up collar and a bag of homemade treats. In addition, your pet will enjoy a freshly made sweet in its pet-friendly room service menu.