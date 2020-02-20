Sri Lanka says it will withdraw from the UN rights resolution | News

%MINIFYHTML8eadfab5248c7e663e4f04cca3dd8bbe11% %MINIFYHTML8eadfab5248c7e663e4f04cca3dd8bbe12%

The Sri Lankan prime minister, who oversaw the brutal end of a decades-old conflict with Tamil separatists, said Wednesday that the country was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was president when Sri Lankan troops defeated the Tamil Tigre rebels in 2009, but human rights groups accused the army of killing at least 40,000 civilians in the last months of the conflict.

His brother Gotabaya, who is now president, was secretary of defense at that time.

Prime Minister Mahinda said the government will no longer comply with a 2015 resolution that requires accountability for alleged excesses carried out by Sri Lankan troops and reparation for victims.

Sri Lanka co-sponsored the resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council along with 11 other countries requesting the investigation of allegations of atrocities in wartime by government forces and Tamil tiger rebels, fighting for a homeland separate for the Tamil ethnic group from Sri Lanka. minority.

Mahinda's announcement comes days after the U.S. Department of State. UU. It imposed a travel ban on the commander of the Sri Lankan army, Shavendra Silva, and his family for alleged human rights violations in the final stages of the civil war in 2009.

Historical betrayal

He said Washington's recent decision to ban the army chief was because Colombo had subscribed to the resolution.

"Due to the historical betrayal … by co-sponsoring Resolution 30/1 of the UN Human Rights Council in 2015, other countries can appoint members of our armed forces as violators of human rights," he said in a statement.

Before winning the presidency, Gotabaya had promised that he would not fulfill the previous government's commitments to the UN.

According to a 2015 report from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Silva was entrusted with the task of freeing Puthumattalan, one of the last bastions of the now defeated Tamil Tigre rebels.

The investigation cited witnesses who said the leading army unit bombed a hospital and a UN center.

Silva denied having pointed to the hospitals in his statement to a commission appointed by the government, saying the facility was being used to treat rebel fighters, according to the report.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached immediately on Wednesday to comment on Rajapaksa's announcement.

The Mahinda administration was on the verge of international sanctions due to its refusal to investigate alleged war crimes when it was defeated in the January 2015 elections.