SpaceX agrees to launch four space tourists who pay to Earth's orbit – BGR

While SpaceX has been working hard to offer a safe and reliable method of transporting astronauts to space for NASA, it has always been the question of how long it would be before any company, including SpaceX, adopted space tourism. Not much is happening in the space tourism market at the moment, apart from the great promises for the future, but SpaceX has just confirmed that it will not be left out when it comes to sending customers who pay to heaven.

The company says it has agreed to fly four private individuals around the Earth in one of its Crew Dragon capsules. Those spaceships are the same ones that will be used by NASA to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

According to reports, the agreement was reached through a company called Space Adventures, which acts as an intermediary between space flight companies and customers with deep pockets. "This historic mission will forge a path to make spaceflight possible for all people who dream of it, and we are pleased to work with the Space Adventures team on the mission," said Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, in a statement.

SpaceX still has a couple of months before it is ready to put someone inside one of its Crew Dragon capsules. The company was approved by NASA to send astronauts to the International Space Station on a mission that is currently expected to begin in May. If that date is met, it will be the first manned launch in NASA's Commercial Crew program, and we will have a clear winner between SpaceX and Boeing in the race to send humans to space.

It is not immediately clear what the cost of an orbital flight will be that will delay each of the four tourists, or if SpaceX even set the final price or simply took deposits for the future trip. In any case, it will be interesting to see if space tourism proves to be a great money generator for SpaceX or any of the other private companies competing for a portion of that pie.

Image source: SpaceX