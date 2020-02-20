Southeast Michigan man accused of beheading Grandma – Up News Info Detroit

Monroe County, MI (WNEM) – A man from southeastern Michigan was charged with murder Wednesday for the death of his 79-year-old grandmother, who, according to authorities, was beaten to death and then beheaded.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, is accused of killing Cecelia Gibson, Monroe News reported.

An autopsy found that the woman died of blunt head trauma.

Judge William Paul Nichols denied bail, and McBride was housed in the Monroe County jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Monroe County Sheriff's agents found the victim's body in the living room early Monday, but his head was located in the backyard of the house that McBride shared with the victim and his father in Temperance, about 11 miles north of Toledo, Ohio.

