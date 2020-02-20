Southampton chief Ralph Hasenhuttl: St Mary & # 39; s must become a fortress | Soccer news





Ralph Hasenhuttl is disappointed with Southampton's home form this season

Ralph Hasenhuttl says that Southampton must turn St Mary's "fortress,quot; again and that his team must become "unpleasant,quot; to play.

%MINIFYHTML68b46e3b35bd3d773f1c5b447624cd6b11% %MINIFYHTML68b46e3b35bd3d773f1c5b447624cd6b12%

The Saints have won only three home games this season with eight losses and two draws.

His visitor form is better with six wins on the road and five losses.

Speaking before the home game against Aston Villa on Saturday, Husenhuttl said something needs to be done so that opponents fear their visit to the south coast.

"The biggest goal for us is to make St Mary's strength again," he said.

2:48 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's victory against Southampton in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's victory against Southampton in the Premier League.

"We know the responsibility we have for this. First we must do a good job in the field and then it is also very important that we create an atmosphere that is not so easy for an opponent when they come to St Mary's."

"This should be the goal for the weekend. We need all fans to give us their voice and help us win the victory at home."

Danny Ings scored against Burnley but it wasn't enough to avoid another loss at home

"We know that we must perform well, but that alone is not enough."

"We must demonstrate to opponents that it is very, very unpleasant to play against Southampton on our ground."

Southampton has lost its last three games in all competitions, the last at home for Burnley in the Premier League last weekend.

Hasenhuttl says that players have to handle the pressure in St Mary's

Hasenhuttl was asked if the players felt the pressure in St Mary's.

"We know about the history of this season, we have lost many games at home," he continued.

"There can be no pressure for us, we are a Premier League team, we are Premier League players."

"We have to handle the moment we go down 1-0, we get a little nervous and we are not patient enough."

"This is something we have to change and we have to work on it. It will not disappear, nobody helps us.

"We should put things in our hands and try to change it. I think we can do it because we are trying to develop every part of our game, especially our game with the ball."

"We have made great strides in the last (few) weeks."