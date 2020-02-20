South Sudan sides in war citizens & # 39; deliberately hungry & # 39 ;: UN | News

South Sudan officials diverted millions of dollars of state funds that civilians urgently need as the country moves away from the civil war, a United Nations commission said Thursday.

The commission also accused rival fighters of "deliberately starving,quot; people for strategic gains.

"Today in South Sudan, civilians are deliberately starving, systematically monitored and silenced, arbitrarily arrested and detained and denied significant access to justice," the Human Rights Commission in South Sudan said in a report.

The grim report comes two days before a crucial deadline for rival nation leaders to join forces in a coalition government.

That period has been extended twice in the last year, to the impatience of the United States and others, but it seems that a key agreement has been reached in recent days on the number of states under the new government.

Throughout the five years of civil war in South Sudan and since the last peace agreement was signed in September 2018, several vigilante groups have accused government officials of benefiting from the conflict and diverting huge amounts of money for the benefit of the country and its 12.5 million. persons.

"Corruption has made several officials extremely rich at the expense of millions of hungry civilians," the report said. "Corruption has been so lucrative that it has infected all sectors of the economy and all state institutions."

The graft took place while the civil war, which broke out two years after Sudan's independence in 2011, killed nearly 400,000 people and sent more than two million to flee the country.

The three-member commission said it has reason to believe that there was a "constant deviation,quot; of millions of dollars of revenue not linked to the oil sector in South Sudan to the National Revenue Authority.

The authority by law intends to withhold only two percent of the revenue collected, and the rest will go to the consolidated government account, but the new report says it has credible evidence that in September the authority maintained 56 percent of non-oil revenues.

In October and November, the authority retained almost 80 percent, the report added.

There were no immediate comments from the government of South Sudan.

The UN commission said that looting happened when about half of the people in South Sudan, or six million civilians, were hungry.