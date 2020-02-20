South Korea on alert after the first death from coronavirus | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLbdcafc5690cf2ee59b7cd91f73376cb311% %MINIFYHTMLbdcafc5690cf2ee59b7cd91f73376cb312%

South Korea has reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases worldwide is close to 75,000.

China insists its containment measures are working, but people are still worried about returning to public areas.

%MINIFYHTMLbdcafc5690cf2ee59b7cd91f73376cb313% %MINIFYHTMLbdcafc5690cf2ee59b7cd91f73376cb314%

Adrian Brown of Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong.