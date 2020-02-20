Sonja Morgan says she and the other members of the cast of RHONY get along very well

Sonja Morgan states that the cast and crew of the Royal Housewives of New York City they are closer than ever, page six reported today. During a conversation with the publication on Tuesday at the AMC Lincoln Center Theater, Sonja explained that she and the other cast members get along very well these days.

"This season has been excellent," Morgan explained, adding: "I am very excited." According to Morgan, the Royal Housewives of New York City He recently welcomed a new addition to the show, the 37-year-old fashion designer and CEO, Leah McSweeney, and last season has been full of laughter and drama.

The reality star said fans of the series are really going to "enjoy this season,quot;, for how fun and dramatic it is. Fans of the series have also become accustomed to Luann De Lesseps, who has struggled with drinking in recent years.

In fact, a season 12 trailer showed Luann drinking a glass of vodka, but Sonja declared that Lesseps was a "good girl," and that she would do very well. As previously reported, Luann was arrested for public intoxication and assaulting a police officer near the end of 2017.

Since then, he has been in and out of rehab and has also been in trouble with the law for violating his probation.

However, in recent months, Luann has stated that he intends to "drink responsibly,quot; as of now, which some fans have suggested is impossible for someone fighting alcoholism.

Regardless of fan concerns, Sonja seems totally relaxed about Luann and her future. As for her relationship with Bethenny Frankel, Sonja explained that she and Frankel were best friends, and that she really misses her in the reality series.

That said, all you can expect is that Bethenny enjoys her life, which ultimately is what Sonja also wants. The true housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on April 2.



