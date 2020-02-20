Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pays tribute to Neerja Bhanot by calling her a true icon of bravery

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who rehearsed the role of the twenty-three-year-old brave heart, Neerja Bhanot on the big screen in the 2016 biopic, has shared a warm social media post as the movie completes four years since its launch. . The film highlighted life and the incident that took the young hostess's life, who suffered bullets from terrorists while trying to save passengers from a hijacked plane and died on September 5, 1986.

Sonam took social media and shared a series of photos with his fans. From sharing his aspect of the movie, Neerja, to sharing a real-life photo of Neerja Bhanot and then one with Neerja's mother. Another image that Sonam shared is a text that says: & # 39; Neerja Bhanot has become an inspiration to each and every one since the dramatic events of Flight 73 from Pan Am – Bombay to New York in 1986. He died protecting three Children of a shooting rain. His courage will forever be a lasting tribute to the best qualities of the human spirit. "

Along with the image, Sonam wrote: “Portraying a young woman from Bombay who saved the lives of 359 passengers aboard Pan AM Flight 73 was not only a challenge but also a great honor. As the movie completes its fourth anniversary, I want people to remember how fear gave courage to young Neerja Bhanot. She was the true icon of courage, strength and sacrifice for our country. She remains an inspiration to everyone. # 4YearsOfNeerja @atulkasbekar #ShabanaAzmi #RamMadhvani @jimsarbhforreal @shekharravjiani #Saiwyn #BlingGlobal @foxstarhindi @sayunkytha ". (Sic)

Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, was based on the real-life story of the flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who saved the lives of 359 passengers aboard the Pan Am 73 flight, which was hijacked in Pakistan. Braveheart Neerja Bhanot gave his life two days before his 23rd birthday to save a large group of American children during the terrorist kidnapping of the Pan-Am flight at Karachi International Airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986.