Snoop Dogg convinces Lil & # 39; Kim Lovers & Friends Festival is not a scam

Although initially distanced himself from the inaugural festival, the rapper & # 39; Lighters Up & # 39; confirms its participation after a direct intervention of the creator of hits & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39 ;.

Lil & # 39; Kim has proven the heavyweight of hip-hop Snoop Dogg for saving the day after initially denying plans to perform at the inaugural Lovers & Friends festival in California.

Fans were fearing another Fyre Festival disaster this week (beginning February 17) after Kim, along with other rappers Ma $ e Y Twista, distanced themselves from the new concert after the launch of the star-lined lineup, led by Lauryn hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil jon Y FTA.

According to the promoters of the Goldenvoice event company, the same firm behind Coachella, Jhene aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer walker, Nelly, T-Pain, Sean Paul, You're the boss, brandy, Monica, Eve, Ginuwine, Cam & # 39; ron Y SWV They are also billed to go on stage during the one-day party in Los Angeles on May 9.

However, Kim quickly dismissed the claims, shared the poster on his Instagram Stories timeline and declared: "This is so false! I am not part of this."

The fellow rapper Ma $ e also used social media to ask the promoters "pls (please) take my name off this flyer", while Twista said it was not confirmed because he had not yet received his advance. "There is no deposit in my account for this program (sic)," he wrote online.

The success creator of "Slow Jamz" Twista soon told fans he would now play at the concert, updating them by posting: "Locked and loaded playing all hits and diggg (sic)."

Now Kim has also clarified any problems with Goldenvoice officials after an intervention by Snoop, who revealed himself as one of the promoters of the concert and contacted the star of "Lighters Up."

"Lil & # 39; Kim, contact me on the DM (direct message) so we can contact you about this money (sic)," Snoop wrote.

It seems that she managed to soften relations between Kim and event managers, as she will attend after all.

"THE CHECK HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED," he declared on Instagram on Thursday (February 20), while sharing the festival's poster with his followers.

"Thanks to Uncle @ Snoopdogg, guys, because if it weren't for him this wouldn't be happening, but you know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See you on May 9, 2020 @loversandfriendsfest (sic)."

It's still unclear if Ma $ e, Sean "P Diddy"The former Combs protégé will also be among the acts that will perform at the festival after his initial declaration.