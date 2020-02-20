Six people injured in a horrible highway accident 17 Accident – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS CATOS (Up News Info SF) – A driver in the opposite direction in a jeep caused a horrible car accident in Los Gatos early Thursday that left crumpled debris in the northbound lanes on Highway 17.

Authorities said that as six people were injured, their conditions were not immediately known. A heavily damaged vehicle burned in the middle of the road and firefighters dosed it with water.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported around 12:57 a.m. Michael Lott was driving home from work when he saw damaged vehicles scattered on the highway.

Lott said that after the initial collision, while talking with injured passengers, a motorcyclist slipped into the accident scene.

"I was driving home from work and I found an accident: a vehicle in the fast lane, a vehicle on the right side of the road," he said. “After talking with the people in the vehicle (on the right side), a couple of cars had passed and a motorcycle entered and fell. The motorcycle slipped and the motorcyclist stopped sliding about 25-30 feet from me. "

"He (the motorcyclist) had a badly damaged leg and I put a tourniquet."

Lott said that passengers in one of the damaged vehicles took him "the vehicle in the fast lane was traveling the wrong way."

The accident closed the busy highway through the Santa Cruz Mountains in South Bay for several hours, but the lanes were reopened before the morning trip.

The CHP was investigating the accident.