Six Nations: France coach Fabien Galthie hits & # 39; disrespectful & # 39; Wyn Jones | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59511% %MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59512%

"It's a lack of respect for our scrum, a lack of respect for our team, a lack of respect for French rugby, but also for our nation."





%MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59513% %MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59514% France coach Fabien Galthie is not happy with the comments made by Wyn Jones of Wales.

%MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59515% %MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59516%

The coach of France, Fabien Galthie, responded to the suggestion of Wales, Wyn Jones, that the visiting scrum will "cheat,quot; when the parties meet in Cardiff, saying the comments show a lack of respect for the whole country.

Jones was not restrained in his assessment of how France could approach his attempt to win a first Six Nations victory in the Welsh capital since 2010 and predicted that the pack would be "disciplined."

"We know they will hit, chase and cheat," he said. "That is something we are fully aware of and something we have to fight that day."

"They will seek to push early, they will seek to get into scrum time. That is something we have seen. We will simply focus on ourselves."

Wales defender Wyn Jones suggested that the scrum of France & # 39; would deceive & # 39; in Cardiff

Galthie said Jones' comments did not agree with the spirit of the Six Nations.

"It is a lack of respect for our scrum, a lack of respect for our team, a lack of respect for French rugby but also for our nation," he said at a press conference.

"This is the Six Nations tournament and in the Six Nations tournament there is no place for such comments."

Former French hooker Raphael Ibáñez, who now serves as manager of the national team, added: "It's a rude and childish attack."

"We have benchmarks, these are the referees of the tournament with whom we work well, very intelligently.

"A coach or an opposing player are not our benchmarks. Seeing them being so afraid makes us smile."