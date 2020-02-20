Six nations: Chris Harris says Scotland must comply against Italy | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbdbdd5ef173eb9f9f5ff6b1d4f12f0f011% %MINIFYHTMLbdbdd5ef173eb9f9f5ff6b1d4f12f0f012%

Chris Harris feels comfortable with the pressure before the Six Nations clash with Italy, but says Scotland must offer an 80-minute performance in Rome.

Scotland will face Italy on Saturday following frustrating seven-point losses against Ireland and England.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was already facing pressure after Scotland failed to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, and the initial losses were compounded by the breakdown of his relationship with the now exiled Finn Russell.

Harris has been included in the initial line-up for Huw Jones in one of three changes in the initial line-up, one of them forced by Jonny Gray's hand injury.

Gloucester's midfielder is confident that Scotland has the game plan to turn its pressure into points and is eager to go out and prove it.

Gregor Townsend is under pressure after defeats against Ireland and England

"There is pressure on Gregor, there is pressure on us," said the 29-year-old.

"We just turned. We are totally capable, we have the game plan, it's about going out and putting that 80 minute performance."

"It is important for everyone involved. Obviously we are hungry to get our first victory. We have been very close and we are a bit frustrated that we did not come to the head in those two games."

"The accumulation has been quite positive. We have looked at Italy, we know what to expect from them, we know what is expected of us."

1:41 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says midfielder Finn Russell could return to the team in the future if he adheres to the team's standards and values. (Credit: Scottish Rugby TV) Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says midfielder Finn Russell could return to the team in the future if he adheres to the team's standards and values. (Credit: Scottish Rugby TV)

"It's about going out with the same enthusiasm and energy and just meet, finish the game instead of going well for 60 (minutes)."

Harris, who left the bench in both games, added: "We have been on the test line several times and we have never fully converted, so there is an element of looking at the detail of that and making sure we get points every hour. We enter its final zone.

"Honestly, I think we have been playing good rugby. We have made line breaks, we have been in positions to score. I think it is a discipline in our form to get more points."

"We granted enough sanctions in the collapse against Ireland, so it was something important that we talked about, we have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Scotland was defeated 13-6 by England in Murrayfield

Harris had 70 minutes of action against Exeter last Friday, when he lined up against Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg.

"We said after the game that it was a bit strange to play against each other," said Harris.

"We really played against each other when we were 16-17 years old, Carlisle v Hawick, I think so.

"I was happy to have some game time. It wasn't the kind of weather we expected, with the rain again. I don't remember the last time I played and it wasn't greasy. But it was good to run more than 20 minutes."