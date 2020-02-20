Six Nations: Andy Farrell fondly remembers working under the & # 39; wise & # 39; Eddie Jones | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML3bcf1f42a5f62cd0806d010ed0dd450b11% %MINIFYHTML3bcf1f42a5f62cd0806d010ed0dd450b12%





Farrell played with Jones in Sarries

Fourteen years after working together in Saracens, Andy Farrell and Eddie Jones will face each other as opposing coaches for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

Farrell is taking over Ireland for his first Six Nations campaign at the helm against England at Twickenham on Saturday, and is preparing to continue his perfect start and pick up a Triple Crown in the process.

While trying to outwit Jones, the rugby league convert has good memories of working under England's now supreme.

"I was there (Saracens) as a consultant when I first joined," he said. "We knew he would come to assume the position of head coach a year later and Alan Gaffney came in and Eddie came several times and then obviously took over. He also signed me again for what he was grateful for. It was great to spend some time with the.

"He is certainly a very wise coach, he has been through a lot of things. He has been through a lot of things. He has had some incredible experiences and I have always liked to go for a coffee with Eddie and talk about those experiences. He loves to talk about rugby and so do I. I like to try to take advantage of those experiences it has been through. "

Farrell was a member of England's backroom team for the 2015 World Cup, which Jones considered exceeding the requirements when he moved from Japan.

However, Farrell's native does not hold a grudge.

"I don't think it was my job anyway, no (I have no complaints)," Farrell said. "I worked for Stuart (Lancaster). And Stuart was gone and would have done exactly the same if it were Eddie."

When Farrell finds his feet as head coach, he has consulted his predecessor.

"I talked to Joe (Schmidt) several times," he said. "It's always good to handle it, obviously he hasn't been to the camp or he doesn't know very well what we've been trying to do, but it's great to receive some comments."

"He has been to some games, has seen the games and will be watching it with a little more depth than other people, so it is always good to receive a little feedback."

Farrell still contacts Schmidt for guidance

And the former England international has no illusions about the scale of the task that awaits him on Sunday.

"We know they are an outstanding team, and we hope they are at their best on the weekend," he said. "We want to go there and win. We want to go there and give up, and do our best for Ireland. And that's all that matters to us."

"We are in a good place. We are two of two. We know that our performance has to be better to win there."

"England won one, lost one, so I guess this is their championship. Then I would say they will have an advantage over their game. We probably need a little more of that as well."

"We feel that we had two physical games, the one in Scotland was really physical and that made us very good when we entered the Welsh game. So, we know what kind of game it will be, we know what England wants." to play.

"They play hard on the winning line, try to win fast ball, winning collisions, etc. We have seen them do it with great success for several years."

"Therefore, we know what's coming in regards to that. We want to appear and express ourselves that way too."