Alessandro Zanni wins his 119th cap

Alessandro Zanni returns to the second row of Italy for the Six Nations game on Saturday with Scotland in Rome.

Benetton's block was a late withdrawal of the team that lost to France on February 9 after suffering a warm-up injury.

Zanni will win his 119th cap, moving him to the level of former Italy player Martin Castrogiovanni as his second player with more players behind Sergio Parisse.

Dean Budd falls to the bank to accommodate Zanni's return.

Interim head coach Franco Smith has maintained faith in the team that played in patches against France, before finally falling into a 24th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

The duo of Gloucester Callum Braley and Jake Polledri continue in the middle of the scrum and flanker respectively, with the name of Wasps & # 39; Matteo Minozzi on the wing.

Italy's last victory in Six Nations came against Scotland on February 28, 2015.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Matteo Minozzi, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Callum Braley; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Maro Riccioni, 19 Maro Lazzaroni, 20 Dean Budd, 21 Giovanni Licata, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Giulio Bisegni.