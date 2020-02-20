Shooting in shisha halls in Germany: all the latest updates | Germany news

At least nine people were killed Wednesday night when a suspect started an uproar in Germany, targeting two shisha halls in the western city of Hanau.

The suspect, the 43-year-old German man, and his mother were found dead in his apartment on Thursday night.

The police are trying to identify the victims.

Federal prosecutors have said there are indications of a far-right motive.

Police said the two crime scenes were in Heumarkt, in downtown Hanau, and in Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, in the western district of Kesselstadt, about 2 km away.

The suspect's apartment was also in Kesselstadt.

Here are all the latest updates:

Thursday, February 20

German Minister of State: Shooter had a xenophobic motive, his mother is dead

The interior minister of the German state of Hesse said there was a xenophobic motive in the shooting in Hanau and said the alleged perpetrator, a 43-year-old German man, and his mother had been found shot dead in his home.

Peter Beuth said that investigations were being conducted on whether there were letters of confession. He added that he could not say who was visiting the shisha bars at the time of the attack.

Beuth said the author was in legal possession of weapons and was a sports shooter.

Ethnic Turks among the victims: Turkey

Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency, said some of those killed were of Turkish origin.

Kalin said on Twitter: "We hope that the German authorities show the maximum effort to clarify this case. Racisim is a collective cancer."

Indications of the extreme right motive: prosecutors

There are indications that an armed man who shot nine people in shisha bars in Hanau in a night rampage had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors said.

"Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are hints of extremist right-wing backgrounds," said a spokesman for the prosecutors.

Local media say the alleged attacker left a video and letter confession

Bild, the best-selling sensationalist newspaper in Germany, said without citing a source that the alleged attacker left a letter and video claiming responsibility and expressing views from the extreme right.

He also said that the man was a German citizen and that ammunition and weapons magazines were found in his car.

He had a firearms hunting license, according to the report.

A special forces officer works on a robot in front of a house that is registered in Hanau (Michael Probst / AP)

Police track the suspect on the license plate

Michael Malkmus, spokesman for the Southeast Hesse police: "We are now here at another crime scene in Hanau Kesselstadt. The police came to the scene based on information from witnesses who identified a vehicle in the previous crimes and were able to read a license plate number ".

"As a result, special forces have located this address. Two people were found dead in the apartment, and it seems that one of the dead is the suspect."

Federal prosecutors take over the shooting case in Germany

Federal prosecutors say they are taking over the investigation of the Hanau shooting.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe, which handles serious crimes, said it planned to hold a press conference later Thursday.

