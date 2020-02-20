Shooting in shisha bars in Germany: what we know about the victims | Germany news

An alleged far-right gunman has killed nine people in a German city, some of whom are believed to be immigrants from Turkey.

The suspect, a 43-year-old German man, carried out attacks in two shisha salons in Hanau, a city not far from Frankfurt.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa4620477e56941467710f7eb6d76943711% %MINIFYHTMLa4620477e56941467710f7eb6d76943712%

After the uproar, the suspect was found dead in his apartment along with his mother, according to authorities. It is believed that the suspect killed his mother and himself.

Wednesday night's attack has sent shock waves across Germany, which is facing a growing threat from the extreme right.

The police are working to identify the victims.

Some of those killed were of Turkish origin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency said.

"We hope that the German authorities will show the maximum effort to clarify this case. Racism is a collective cancer," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

German magazine Focus cited security sources saying that many of the victims had a history of immigrants.

Can-Luca Frisenna, whose father and brother runs one of the shisha bars, said he rushed to the scene after learning of the shooting.

"I heard that my father was affected and my little brother, they handle the kiosk, I don't have much to do with it," said Frisenna. "But then I saw them both: they were horrified and crying and everything. So everyone was shocked."

On Thursday morning, the white coverall forensic police inspected the crime scene, cordoned off near the historic Hanau market. Nearby, traffic flowed as usual and passengers waited for buses.

Kadir Koese, a 38-year-old businessman who runs a bar in front of one of the attackers, described hearing shots.

"I think there was a guy lying on the sidewalk, who was shot in the head. My neighbor said & # 39; come down & # 39; the police came quickly," he said.

A projectile lies on the sidewalk near a restaurant at the site of the shooting in downtown Hanau (Michael Probst / AP)

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted: "A great sympathy for the families involved, who mourn the loss of their dead. With the injured, we hope they will recover soon."

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Christian Democratic leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), said that xenophobia was a growing problem in Germany.

"It is poison to see people as opponents, see oneself as better than others, see fellow citizens as foreigners, it is a poison that penetrates more and more into society and, ultimately, can lead to these crimes,quot; , said.

Merkel said the German government would use "all its power,quot; to confront those trying to divide the country, adding that there was much to indicate that racism motivated Hanau's shooting.