Shipwreck produces artifacts of missing sailors in the Arctic of Canada

The 350 artifacts collected in 93 dives made it the most successful excavation period since the wreck was discovered. It was also the first year that the team was able to link artifacts with specific crew members.

The divers wore suits with air hoses and umbilical lines that pumped warm water to the suits from the surface for about three hours, Harris said. Once they approached the boat, which was about 40 feet deep in a water of almost 35 ° C, they found elements that will help researchers reconstruct a narrative of the discipline of the Erebus crew, their social life and hierarchies on board in the months before the ship came to an end.

The epaulets, the only item left in an officer's cabin, may have belonged to third lieutenant James Walter Fairholme, the teams said in a statement Thursday. But what happened to him? Do they imply circumstances that require abandonment of rank and reallocation of cabins in a crisis?

"As mortality increased, several people could have occupied them," said Marc-André Bernier, manager of the underwater archeology team at Parks Canada, in an interview, referring to the cabins.

There is a toilet jar, discovered on a lower deck, the content of which has not yet been identified. The strands of a hairbrush will be subjected to DNA analysis. The brush is of high quality, it has probably been used by an officer. There are coffee beans. A fingerprint has been detected in the sealing wax. A seal possibly belongs to Edmund Hoar, the administrator.

The team was perplexed by a particular discovery: an accordion. "There are always findings that surprise you," Bernier said. "It makes sense to have part of the entertainment on a long winter night on the ship."

As they are brought to the surface, the items will be subjected to X-rays, subjected to diagnostic tests and cleaned: 72 species of marine life cling to the remains.