Shipwreck produces artifacts of missing sailors in the Arctic of Canada

There was some sealing wax with a fingerprint, a tangled brush with strands of hair and a pair of epaulets of lieutenants.
These were among some 350 artifacts that were recently torn from the cracks and sunken huts of H.M.S. Erebus, one of the two naval ships that disappeared after leaving England over 170 years ago in search of a passage in the northwest of the Canadian Arctic.
The disappearance of Erebus and H.M.S. Terror remains a mystery, part of a story that has eluded scientists, rescuers and historians for more than a century. On Thursday, Parks Canada, the Canadian National Park Service, and representatives of the Inuit population said they hoped that the newly recovered Erebus artifacts would help them rebuild what happened aboard the ships before they sank.
"This is just the beginning of the excavation," said Ryan Harris, an underwater archaeologist and director of the Parks Canada project. "We are trying to learn the sequence of events, basically historical narrative."
Part of the investigation would be devoted to unraveling the life of the crew members when facing their own mortality in extreme conditions, Harris said. "What their lives were like on an exploration ship, three or four years after this expedition," he said. "Come to your fallen comrades, who will never see your home again."
The disappearance of the ships, which formed the basis for The AMC series "Terror,quot; has captivated historians and scientists, and has provoked dozens of search missions for almost two centuries.
The ships left England one morning in May 1845 with a cat, a Newfoundland dog named Neptune and a monkey named Jacko, according to the 2017 book "Ice Ghosts,quot; by Paul Watson, which documents the history of the expedition. Under the command of explorer Sir John Franklin, his goal was to trace a passage from the northwest to India and China.
In 1846, after the expedition embarked on the Arctic Archipelago of Canada, the ships got stuck in the ice off King William Island. In 1847, Franklin died, and in 1850, the British Royal Navy began searching for ships and crew, Watson wrote.
the 129 sailors eventually perished, and the boats drifted to their cold graves.
His story has emerged in fragments. In 1858, a search group found two surface notes left by the crew describing how ships were trapped in the ice, Franklin's death and plans to find a way to a trading post in Hudson Bay.
But the remains remained silent for more than a century until 2014, when a remote controlled underwater vehicle picked up its silhouette near King William Island in the territory of Nunavut, the place where the Inuit, the aborigines of the region, have said For a long time the ships had been crushed by sea ice.
It was the sixth attempt by the Canadian government to locate the remains of the doomed trip.
Then, in 2016, a council of a local Inuit hunter led to the discovery of H.M.S. Terror.
Last year, Parks Canada and the Inuit partners sent an underwater archeology team to the Terror site to map the remains, revealing a ghostly video tour of the ship's abandoned decks. Frozen on time were bottles and plates decorated on shelves, as well as beds and other furniture. A desk in the captain's cabin probably contains documents that contain crucial information about the expedition, possibly including details about what went wrong.
Excavations in Terror have not yet begun. But the teams have set to work at the Erebus, slowly picking up items over the years, including a belt buckle and a boot.
In their last excavation, in August and September, the most suitable months for open navigation in ice-covered waters, they tested areas of the ship that were accessible and that promised to produce artifacts, such as officers' quarters, pantry, niches for hammocks, trunks and cabins.
The 350 artifacts collected in 93 dives made it the most successful excavation period since the wreck was discovered. It was also the first year that the team was able to link artifacts with specific crew members.
The divers wore suits with air hoses and umbilical lines that pumped warm water to the suits from the surface for about three hours, Harris said. Once they approached the boat, which was about 40 feet deep in a water of almost 35 ° C, they found elements that will help researchers reconstruct a narrative of the discipline of the Erebus crew, their social life and hierarchies on board in the months before the ship came to an end.
The epaulets, the only item left in an officer's cabin, may have belonged to third lieutenant James Walter Fairholme, the teams said in a statement Thursday. But what happened to him? Do they imply circumstances that require abandonment of rank and reallocation of cabins in a crisis?
"As mortality increased, several people could have occupied them," said Marc-André Bernier, manager of the underwater archeology team at Parks Canada, in an interview, referring to the cabins.
There is a toilet jar, discovered on a lower deck, the content of which has not yet been identified. The strands of a hairbrush will be subjected to DNA analysis. The brush is of high quality, it has probably been used by an officer. There are coffee beans. A fingerprint has been detected in the sealing wax. A seal possibly belongs to Edmund Hoar, the administrator.
The team was perplexed by a particular discovery: an accordion. "There are always findings that surprise you," Bernier said. "It makes sense to have part of the entertainment on a long winter night on the ship."
As they are brought to the surface, the items will be subjected to X-rays, subjected to diagnostic tests and cleaned: 72 species of marine life cling to the remains.
The goal is to find "personal items that touch these people and give an idea of the heart of the expeditions," Bernier said.
And there could be human remains, Harris said, citing the Inuit tradition of such sightings on ships.
Erebus artifacts were previously discovered by search groups or obtained by Inuit people who met the expedition on King William Island, Nunavut, one of the last places where Franklin's men were seen. These pieces have been preserved in the National Maritime Museum of Greenwich, England.
But items that surface the ship could indicate a turning point to understand the ship's last disastrous months, said John G. Geiger, executive director of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.
"The boats are an incredible repository of information and artifacts," he said. "All that had been found so far were the items carried by men in a kind of death march, which they carried with them."
There is still much to discover in the Erebus. Three cabins have been removed and 17 remain. Many drawers and cabinets are sealed, and an upper deck has collapsed, burying Franklin's cabin and making it "a very difficult but attractive place," said Harris.
"There is the promise, the hope, of finding written documents of what happened," he said.