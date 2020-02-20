Shay Mitchell explains the importance of good friends for new mothers

WENN / Instar

When he talks about his experience as a new mother, the former actress of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; He reveals that he also joined people he met on social media who were pregnant at the same time.

Shay mitchell She has credited her close friends for supporting her throughout her life as a new mom.

The "pretty Little Liars"The actress, 32, gave birth to her daughter Atlas, her first child with a boyfriend Babel Mate, in October (19), and the star told Us Weekly that he is sailing "the unknown" with the help of his friends.

"Having a good group of friends and people around you who have been through this or who can hear your thoughts and stories about what is happening (is key)," he said.

"I think, especially having a newborn, you're going up and down with your emotions and dealing with all the new things I've never had to deal with before," he continued. "But you know, I have a very good support team and I've been very lucky with that."

The "Your"The actress added that motherhood has presented her to a completely new circle of friendship, with followers on social networks that also help support the star.

"My best friend had a baby a year before me, so it was very fresh in her mind, everything that was going on," he added. "But even the new friends I've met on social media who were pregnant at the same time, now we have become friends."