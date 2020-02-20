Seimone Augustus heads to Los Angeles after 14 seasons with Minnesota Lynx – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Seimone Augustus left the Minnesota Lynx after 14 seasons to join Los Angeles Sparks.

The WNBA guard, Augustus, was a key piece of four championship teams in Minnesota, who selected her with the first general selection of LSU in 2006. With Maya Moore on a sport break and Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson retired, the Lynx are in reconstruction mode.

After their last title in 2017, when they beat the Sparks in the WNBA final, Lynx lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Augustus, who has appeared in eight WNBA Star games and won three Olympic gold medals with the US Team. UU., It has professional averages of 15.9 points per game and 48% of shots from the field.

"Through intense playoff battles and time with teammates from the United States, I have come to know Sparks' character and his commitment to win," Augustus said in a statement distributed by Sparks. "I am excited to join friends who are now teammates to pursue another championship."

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, in a statement distributed by the team: "Training Seimone Augustus was one of the greatest joys of my life as a coach and I wish him well while saying goodbye to the Twin Cities for now."

