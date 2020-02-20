Sara Ali Khan will play a double role in Atrangi Re

It is believed that Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai is an intercultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai and you will see Sara Ali Khan romancing with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. According to reports, it is established at different times. According to the latest reports, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a double role in the film.

A source informed a leading newspaper: “Although Atrangi Re is mainly a love story set in the heart, full of humor, the storytelling is in an area that the filmmaker had not tried before. The script follows a non-linear narration of two romances of different timelines that run in parallel. "

The source added: "It is a kind of double role for Sara, the idea is to show the various sides of the actress. The characters of Akshay and Dhanush also have a special feature that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in tune with the way they act and react while designing a special appearance for Akshay. "

The film is scheduled to go on sale in March with Sara and Dhanush. Akshay will join the cast and crew from mid-April. We are definitely eager to see this trio on the big screen, isn't it?