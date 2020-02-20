Sara Ali Khan reacts to the trolls about her performance in Love Aaj Kal

In 2018, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, made a shocking debut with two consecutive films, Kedarnath and Simmba. It was appreciated in both films. However, her third movie Love Aaj Kal, which was released recently, made her a target in the middle of trolls on social networks.

As soon as the movie trailer was released, Sara's dialogue, "tum mujhe tang karne lage ho …" was controlled by Internet users, by the way he said it. After the release of Love Aaj Kal last week, several Internet users turned to their social media account and began criticizing Sara for her performance as Zoe.

However, the young actress talked about it when an entertainment portal asked her opinion about it. "I'm totally fine now. Every time you see something different, it's immediately jarring. At some point, the archetypal heroine cries beautifully. She has to be a bit demure, shy, beautiful, aesthetic, even in her most emotional and vulnerable form. My character looks ugly when he cries, he is loud and aggressive because people can be that. People who are trying to humiliate you for the simple fact that you should not give them the satisfaction of doing so, just move forward. "

He added: “Because for human beings in general, self-introspection is an idea we want to work towards, not something we do inherently. We don't really judge each other very often. And to do justice to any character on the screen, it is important not to do so. I don't judge Zoe. I don't judge the fact that she tells you f ** k. I don't judge the fact that she is a girl with feet in front who gets what she wants. "

Currently, Sara is busy working on her next Coolie No 1 in front of Varun Dhawan in Goa. He has also bagged the next Atrangi Re from Aanand L Rai, where he will be seen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.