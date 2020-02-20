SAP: SAP India says two employees tested positive for the H1N1 virus – Latest news

The Indian arm of the German software group SAP said Thursday that it closed all offices in the country due to disinfection after two of its employees in the city of Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

The offices of SAP India in Bangalore, considered the technological center of India, have temporarily closed Gurgaon and Mumbai and all employees have been asked to work from home until further notice, SAP said in a statement sent via email.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of H1N1 include fever, chills and sore throat and is similar to seasonal influenza, but has been characterized by higher mortality rates among healthy young adults and a higher incidence. of viral pneumonia.

