Santa Rosa police issue photos of suspects involved in a brutal attack on a golf club – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Rosa police on Wednesday issued two photos of suspects in connection with a violent assault in a shopping center Tuesday night using a golf club.

The police published the photos on the Twitter account of the Santa Rosa police. Although the two people in the photos were referred to as persons of interest, the men in the photos match the police description of the suspects in Tuesday night's attack.

Can you identify these two men? They are people of interest in relation to this assault: https://t.co/XTtB7AwsL6 If you have information about these people, call 707-543-3590. The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $ 2,500 "Take Back Our Community Program." pic.twitter.com/etTuk7T4Pd – Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) February 20, 2020

Police said the Sonoma County Alliance Take Take Our Our Community Program offers a reward of up to $ 2,500.

On Tuesday night, police responded to the area at 500 Second Street around 6:17 p.m., where the assault had just occurred. Police found three adult men victims at the scene with serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

After the investigation, the police learned that the three victims were confronted by seven or eight male adult suspects who did not know who the victim was.

A suspect was armed with a golf club and used it to attack the victims several times, police said. After the attack, the suspects ran east towards Santa Rosa Avenue, where several of them climbed into a small old white sedan model before fleeing the area.

A suspect is described as a dark-skinned adult man with black hair and black beard. He wore a red sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

A second suspect is described as a man of unknown race with black hair. He wore a white / gray sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

The identities of the victims are not disclosed due to the violent nature of the incident and the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cogbill with the Violent Crimes Unit of the SRPD at (707) 543-3590