Santa Clara County health officials say there are no new confirmed cases of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c611% %MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c612%

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – No new new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Santa Clara County and few new details about the virus are publicly known, county public health officials told a Board of Supervisors committee in a Wednesday audience.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's director of public health, updated the board's Health and Hospital Committee on the virus, and said that combating its spread is "the basic work we do in public health every day."

%MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c613% %MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c614%

The county currently has two confirmed cases of the virus. The first case, a man residing in the county, was confirmed on January 31, and the second, a woman who visited the county, was confirmed on February 2 after the woman entered the county on January 23. Both infected people have been infected. quarantined in their homes by a legal order, Cody said.

%MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c615% %MINIFYHTMLa766d2914cd4ccfe1374f2037ebe05c616%

"The pattern of work we are doing is the same as we do for measles or meningococcal disease or tuberculosis or syphilis or many other communicable diseases," Cody added, although he also said that the coronavirus is something that "we still don't know. A lot about ".

According to reports, the virus spread from Wuhan, China, to 16 countries and killed more than 2,000 people worldwide.

"I would say the biggest challenge is that it is a new virus and there is still a lot we don't know," said Cody. "We still don't know basic information like: how long is someone infectious?"

But Cody said the county maintains that the coronavirus is not circulating through the public.

County Supervisor Joe Simitian asked Cody to assure him and his constituents that the virus is not an immediate danger to the public.

Cody said the virus spreads "maybe a little more,quot; than the common cold, and spreads efficiently like seasonal flu through the transfer from person to person.

"No one really knows what will happen next," Cody said. "We all continue to learn."

He also said that flights to the Mineta San Jose International Airport that require review are currently redirected to other airports.

And although the county cannot immediately test to confirm a suspected case of the virus, only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can do that, Cody said, the county could "probably in a matter of days,quot; be able to perform such tests, although there is still no specific date.

"Once again, we have no evidence that the virus is circulating," Cody said.

But Simitian kept pushing and asked if the public should be concerned about the spread of the virus in the county.

"No," said Cody. "We encourage everyone to go to school every day, go to work every day."

However, she gave a warning to the public.

"Stay home, if you're sick, whatever you're sick," said Cody.

Supervisor Susan Ellenberg also questioned Cody and thanked her and her teams for their work in maintaining the safety of the county's public health. She asked Cody how much surveillance the public health department does to monitor a possible outbreak.

Cody said his teams work seven days a week, with a lighter team on weekends, and mentioned that "the staff has been a challenge,quot; since the beginning of the virus outbreak.

"I hope they soon have nothing to do," said Ellenberg.