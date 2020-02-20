San Francisco couple reuses old yoga mats on homeless pet pads – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A cold morning walk to work in the San Francisco financial district generated a creative recycling idea that provides comfort to the homeless and their pets.

Pam Schroeder receives a sincere hug from a homeless woman for a great idea that Schroeder had seven years ago after walking alongside people who lived on the streets of San Francisco.

“I felt very bad for them. They seemed cold. And also pets, "Schroeder recalled.

She asked her husband Gary to cut off their old yoga mats to make pads for pets to sit.

"When I got home that night, Gary said," So what do you think of the name Pads 4 Pets? "I said," Oh my God, I love it, "Schroeder recalled.

So Gary and Pam Schroeder, who have their own dog, started Pads4Pets.org to serve the homeless.

"And if they are going to stay on the street, at least provide a dry and warm place for that pet," Gary Schroeder explained.

Since 2013, Pads4Pets has given 1,200 homeless pet pads, and many of them are offered in free veterinary clinics organized by VetSOS.

Jennifer Peterson says that keeping her dogs comfortable is important because they have helped her avoid heroin for the past three years.

"A lot of people think of the homeless, but they don't think about the animals we have. And the fact that we love our animals more than most people, because they are all we have," Peterson said.

The Schroeders have no budget to raise funds or other volunteers. They are a production team of two people.

The couple receives many donations of word of mouth yoga mats, the NextDoor app and exercise groups.

Grace Cathedral in San Francisco recently donated 70 old yoga mats that are being recycled and reused in almost 300 pet pads.

The couple says that anyone can duplicate their idea anywhere. They are willing to train people in their production process.

In his backyard, Gary cleans and cuts the mats, rounds the edges and templates.

“It looks like something that came out of the store. I want you to be proud of that, ”he said.

Billy Baker was excited when he received a pad for his pet. He hugged Gary and Pam and thanked them for giving their best friend Toby a softer place to sleep.

"That really means a lot to us, because it helps us keep our pets," Baker said.

"That's why we do it. I can't explain it. It means a lot to me," said Gary Schroeder with tears in his eyes.