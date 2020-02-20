San Bernardino residents request the mayor's resignation after sexual harassment charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia was on the bench Wednesday night when several members of the community attended a city council meeting demanding his resignation.

"Do the city a favor and resign, John," said one woman.

Valdivia is currently under investigation after two former employees accused him of sexually harassing them and threatening their employment.

"The city's lawyer, other senior city officials, have been notifying him of his behavior for at least two years," said Tristan Pelayes, the women's lawyer.

But, said the lawyer, those warnings, some of them written, were useless.

Treasure Ortiz went to the meeting with a group of residents of San Bernardino outraged by the alleged behavior of the mayor, but she does not believe that he resigns because "he is a narcissist and misogynist and has shown it."

Ortiz, a former city employee, said she has seen Validivia's behavior firsthand.

"I've seen the harassed employees retaliate," he said.

According to Ortiz, city employees have been pressured to treat council members as gods and that Valdivia called himself the "King of San Bernardino," but when the media approached him Wednesday night. , walked away.

"We anticipate there could be litigation," said Gary Sáenz, a city attorney.

Sáenz advised the council not to talk about the accusations, although he himself took the city to court after the mayor substantially reduced his and the city's employee's pay: the court ruled in favor of Saenz.

Valdivia did not comment on the accusations against him on Wednesday, but in a previous statement he said the accusations were false and politically motivated.