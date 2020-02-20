San Augustin & # 39; s 21 is not enough for Cheyenne Mountain in defeat against Air Academy – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8a5e2f28fc9becd68f9fd171f798a1f011% %MINIFYHTML8a5e2f28fc9becd68f9fd171f798a1f012%

Cheyenne Mountain drops the game to the Air Academy at a loss of 63-44 on Friday.

Air Academy was marked by Kylee Blacksten, who accumulated 17 points and also collected two rebounds and two assists. Brooke Moss and Annie Louthan also had respectable outings contributing 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

Cheyenne Mountain was a leader in scoring by Alena San Augustin, who scored 21 points while taking one of rebounds. Selena Vargas had a good night, scoring 12 points.

The next for each team, Cheyenne Mountain will stay at home and play Falcon, while Air Academy will travel to play against Pueblo South.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.