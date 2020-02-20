Samsung launches Galaxy phones worldwide with a strange "1,quot; notification

%MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c11% %MINIFYHTML768245408224ec528f173e063cde494c12%

In what appears to be a curious accident, Galaxy phone users worldwide have received a mysterious notification from Samsung's Find My Mobile application. The alert, which several users are reporting, simply reads "1,quot; with another "1,quot; below it.

Our own executive editor, Dieter Bohn, received the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which is in the process of being tested for review. Touching the alert apparently does nothing but close the notification tone.

Samsung is not the first company to send strange notifications to a wide audience. Last year, OnePlus accidentally criticized its users with confusing text and Chinese characters in what turned out to be a failed internal test for a software update.

The edge Samsung has been contacted for more information about what's behind the mysterious alert today that has made many Galaxy owners nervous.

Does anyone else get me to find my mobile push notification that almost gave me a heart attack? Jesus Christ Samsung – Josh Broom (@BroomDoom) February 20, 2020