Samsung has just ruined Galaxy phones worldwide with a strange notification for no reason – BGR

All smartphones have an excellent built-in function that, hopefully, you will never use. That is a variation of Find My iPhone that Apple introduced years ago that allows you to get a lost or stolen device. So, if one received Find My Mobile notifications on their device, one would clearly worry that something had happened to their devices. That is exactly what happened a few hours ago when Samsung sent an amazing notification through the Find My Mobile application that says "1,quot;.

The notification reached several devices and disappeared if you tried to touch it, implying that everything may be a Samsung error. According to Android Central, the notification reached both the devices that had Find My Mobile installed and the phones that did not have it configured. And not only the high-end Galaxy phones received the push notification "1,quot;, as phones that balance mid-range devices of the Galaxy A and J series have also discovered it on their devices.

Huh Girlfriend and I just received exactly the same push notification from Samsung: your Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip were alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When it is touched, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone. Theories pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe – Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

As suspected, everything was a Samsung error. A Samsung Twitter support account for the United Kingdom confirmed everything. The notification appeared on a limited number of devices, according to the tweet below, and was part of an internal test. There is no reason to panic, Samsung said.

Recently, there was a notification about "Find My Mobile 1,quot; on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent involuntarily during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers. ^ LF – Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

If you only have one Samsung device, the one that sent the notification, you shouldn't have had any reason to worry, to start. If you have seen the notification, then you clearly did not lose the device. However, if you have several Samsung phones, then the notification could have given you some chills.

On the other hand, you may not even have Find My Mobile installed on your phone, in which case, the Samsung accident was lost. But you must absolutely make sure you install the application. You never know when you might need to use it.

Image source: Karlis Dambrans / Shutterstock