Sam Hart, the Ohio state commitment of Cherokee Trail, enters the undefeated state fight

For everything Sam Hart has accomplished in his preparation career, he is motivated by what he and his school have not done.

The junior Cherokee Trail is the favorite in the 5A 220-pound category when the CHSAA state tournament opens Thursday at Pepsi Center. On those carpets, Hart aspires to become the first individual state champion in his school's 17-year history.

"Our board of state champions in the room is blank, and the coach asks us every day," Who wants to be the first to arrive? "Hart said." Last year, I was thinking about that. This year, I am thinking about it even more. I see the empty blanks on that board and it really motivates me. "

Hart, a leading soccer player who verbally committed to Ohio State, has dominated his "second,quot; sport this season with a 34-0 record. One of eight undefeated fighters in all classes, 25 of Hart's victories came by pin. He also won five tournaments, including two out of state. The 6-foot-5-foot defensive / defensive end has fed on the mat for his defeat in the 220-pound finals last year against Hunter Tobiasson of Grand Junction.

