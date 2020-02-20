Sam Hart, the Ohio state commitment of Cherokee Trail, enters the undefeated state fight

For everything Sam Hart has accomplished in his preparation career, he is motivated by what he and his school have not done.

%MINIFYHTML303b68b19a2cc2f980dbf682015ce66c11% %MINIFYHTML303b68b19a2cc2f980dbf682015ce66c12%

The junior Cherokee Trail is the favorite in the 5A 220-pound category when the CHSAA state tournament opens Thursday at Pepsi Center. On those carpets, Hart aspires to become the first individual state champion in his school's 17-year history.

"Our board of state champions in the room is blank, and the coach asks us every day," Who wants to be the first to arrive? "Hart said." Last year, I was thinking about that. This year, I am thinking about it even more. I see the empty blanks on that board and it really motivates me. "

Hart, a leading soccer player who verbally committed to Ohio State, has dominated his "second,quot; sport this season with a 34-0 record. One of eight undefeated fighters in all classes, 25 of Hart's victories came by pin. He also won five tournaments, including two out of state. The 6-foot-5-foot defensive / defensive end has fed on the mat for his defeat in the 220-pound finals last year against Hunter Tobiasson of Grand Junction.

"He's ready for now," said Cherokee Trail head coach Jeff Buck. “That bad taste that was left in the mouth of the final has motivated him. He set his goal of being a state champion, and then set that goal a little higher to be an undefeated state champion. He can do it."

Cherokee Trail has had several opportunities in individual titles, including three finalists in 2017, but the program is 0-5 in all-time championship games. The best result of the Cougars team was eighth in 2010 and 2017.

But Hart, flanked by nine other Cherokee Trail classifieds, is ready to change that story this weekend.

"That pressure has not eliminated him," said heavyweight Julian Williams, an Air Force football promise. "It does not show that it is meeting all these expectations, but that (impulse) always appears on the mat." That's where trust really comes out, and we've all fed on that in the room this year. "

Hart's climb to this undefeated season has been building for years. With a strong athletic pedigree (Hart's father and his two older brothers played Division I football), the 17-year-old began fighting at age 3 and then joined the Junior Cougars feeding program when he moved to Colorado from Minnesota as seventh. qualifier

"We saw a lot of potential in him as a high school student," Buck said. “You could tell he had something special, and after his first year, he had a 12-5 record in the university team, even though he was basically struggling with a functional arm before having to undergo elbow surgery. When he came back healthy in his second year, you could start to see everything coming together. "

The main challenges for Hart in this weekend's group include Brighton's freshman, Dylan BravoPacker (34-6) and Northglenn's senior, Elias Pineda (24-11).

"A result in the top three would be quite surprising for C.T.," Hart said. “That would make a name for this program even more, and let people know in the coming years that they should fear us. We want to be the next Pomona and Ponderosa, and this weekend is the next step towards that. "

Other state qualifiers for Cherokee Trail: Derek Glenn, Jr., Soph., 34-6 in 106 … Andrew Chilton, Sr., 19-5 in 120 … Austin Kammerer, Sr., 21-8 in 126 … Jorge Felix, Sr. , 30-12 in 138 … Brock Labonde, Sr., 36-9 in 152 … Connor Davis, Sr., 34-7 in 160 … Gavin Young, Sr., 26-10 in 182 .. Austin Jandik, Sr., 23-10 in 195 … Julian Williams, Sr., 28-5 in 285.