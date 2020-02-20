Safety technology that helped NASCAR driver Ryan Newman survive a major crash also protects us – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLc0883944891472b81ce8092b9ac781dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc0883944891472b81ce8092b9ac781dc12%

– Only two days after a terrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500, driver Ryan Newman left a hospital holding his two daughters' hands.

Their survival may have been a surprise to some, but not to Neil Hannemann.

"I actually thought I wouldn't be so badly injured due to the way the car worked," said the automotive engineer and former racing driver.

Hanneman said Newman's accident was similar to the one that killed Dale Earnhardt almost 20 years ago.

"At that time, the car was hit from behind and turned sharply right towards the wall," he said.

But Newman benefited from the security innovations that followed Earnhardt's death.

The walls of the race track are now designed to absorb impact, the driver's harness to protect his head and neck, and the car's roll cage to keep the cab intact.

“Parts of the car may fall. The wheels can come off. The front and rear of the car may creak, but the cell in which the driver is located maintains its integrity so that it does not crush the driver, "said Hannemman.

It is a breakthrough that probably has also reached your car.

"The safety cells of passenger cars have improved a lot," Hannemman said.

While the front of the car is designed to collapse, the stronger steel surrounds the passenger space.

"Ryan's car also caught fire," Hannemman said.

He says it's less likely to happen when you crash your car than it used to be.

"About 15 years ago, the government changed the regulations on the locations of fuel tanks," he said.

The only element, he says, has become more dangerous over the years is the human.

"Cars are becoming safer, but drivers are getting distracted," Hannemman said.

With advances in automation, he says, engineers are working to solve that as well.