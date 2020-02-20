Safaree shares valuable tips on money and life with his fans

Safaree is definitely living her best life together with Erica Mena and her baby, who recently arrived in this world. Man has everything: a loving wife, a girl, wealth and success. What more could you want?

Safaree thought about sharing some of his wisdom with his Twitter followers, and he can check the advice he has just given to his fans.

‘For all my young Kings, keep your money in the bank or out of social networks. I know that some people may not be used to having a lot of money, but do your best and avoid showing it on social media. I will not face as if I had not gone through that phase, but I learned from that, "Safaree tweeted.

He also shared a message about the spread of love this year:

2020 By 2020, I will begin to randomly hit old friends, old family members and people with whom I will not talk long and simply send love. Spread love. & # 39;

Safaree also felt the need to get on Instagram and share another message there too:

‘This world we live in has no love or respect for anyone. We, as humans, cannot really take for granted the awakening. God bless this world. Because we all need it, "he published.

Someone agreed and said: "It's a real bad mind and envious people around you and hate you at the same time."

Another follower published: ‘This is called a 1k negligence time just before the end of the world. The Almighty Creator already sends a message n will be the moment in which Angel will fall praying for the saving of the soul n saving the family from hell. We live in a matrix world, it is only material, but our soul is something special, just like faith, busy remembering who your life belongs to.

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Well Safaree said. Life is too short, and any day we wake up is a beautiful day. They lose so many lives without reason. God helps us all. & # 39;

Do you agree with what Safaree has to say about money, love and life in general?



