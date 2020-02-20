Ryan Murphy's Hollywood has a release date and new details

Seat belt, Ryan Murphy and Co. take you back in time to Hollywood. The new program, which is advertised as a "limited series," comes to Netflix and an impressive cast of players from the Murphy acting company, which includes Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone Y Dylan McDermott.

Hollywood, located in Hollywood, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Los Angeles after World War II. They are trying to succeed in Tinseltown, no matter what. According to Netflix, "each character offers a unique vision behind the golden curtain of the Golden Age of Hollywood, highlighting the unfair systems and prejudices about race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day."

Described as "provocative and incisive," says Netflix Hollywood "It exposes and examines the power dynamics of decades old, and what the entertainment landscape would be like if they had been dismantled."