Ryan Murphy's Hollywood has a release date and new details

Netflix
Seat belt, Ryan Murphy and Co. take you back in time to Hollywood. The new program, which is advertised as a "limited series," comes to Netflix and an impressive cast of players from the Murphy acting company, which includes Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone Y Dylan McDermott.
Hollywood, located in Hollywood, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Los Angeles after World War II. They are trying to succeed in Tinseltown, no matter what. According to Netflix, "each character offers a unique vision behind the golden curtain of the Golden Age of Hollywood, highlighting the unfair systems and prejudices about race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day."
Described as "provocative and incisive," says Netflix Hollywood "It exposes and examines the power dynamics of decades old, and what the entertainment landscape would be like if they had been dismantled."
Murphy Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall Y Janet Mock They are executive producers. Murphy, Brennan and Mock are writers of the series.
The cast includes The politician escape David Corenswet, American Crime Story Emmy winner Darren Criss, nominated for Tony Jeremy Pope, Ready or not& # 39; s Samara Weaving, Spider-Man: back home star Laura Harrier, Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Parsons, American horror story Y The politician Dylan McDermott star, Holland Taylor, the iconic Patti LuPone, Horse& # 39; s Jake Picking and Tony winner Joe Mantello. Guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino Y Rob reiner.
Hollywood This is Netflix's second Murphy original. The politician protagonist Ben Platt He bowed in September and is in production in a second season. The prolific writer, director and producer also has a list that includes Ratched, Walk, The boys in the band, Halston with Ewan McGregor and a series of other projects in process for the streamer.
Hollywood, which will be seven episodes, will premiere on May 1 on Netflix.