RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars is back and moving towards Showtime

RuPaul It goes to the premium cable. ME! News has learned a new season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars It will arrive in June and will go from VH1 to Showtime. The new season of All the stars arrives in June after the end of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race in VH1.

%MINIFYHTMLb37c2b659d746c82b2180c8ad11739bc11% %MINIFYHTMLb37c2b659d746c82b2180c8ad11739bc12%

"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars it is a program that defines culture and adapts perfectly to contemporary programming that Showtime offers both script and script " Jana Winograde, entertainment president of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring this passionate and solid fan base. It is the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience. ".