RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars is back and moving towards Showtime

VH1
RuPaul It goes to the premium cable. ME! News has learned a new season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars It will arrive in June and will go from VH1 to Showtime. The new season of All the stars arrives in June after the end of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race in VH1.
"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars it is a program that defines culture and adapts perfectly to contemporary programming that Showtime offers both script and script " Jana Winograde, entertainment president of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring this passionate and solid fan base. It is the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience. ".
This is the first time the show will be broadcast on Showtime. The cable channel has an LGBTQ programming history, with The word me Y Queer as Folk Back in the new day. In the air there are now The word L: Generation Q, Shameless Y Work in progress.
The measure comes after the merger between Viacom, home of VH1, and CBS, home of Showtime. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars, whose cast has not yet been announced, premieres on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 premieres on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. in VH1. The new season has guest judges Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie jones, Rachel Bloom and more.
Meet the queen who competes in season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race down.
