Roy Hodgson offered a new Crystal Palace contract, says Steve Parish | Soccer news

Palace used funds from the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka & # 39; to pay debts & # 39 ;, says the president of Palace





Roy Hodgson has been at Crystal Palace since 2017

Crystal Palace president Steve Parish says he hopes to keep manager Roy Hodgson in the club after offering him a new contract.

The former head of England, Hodgson, has a year remaining in his deal at Selhurst Park, but says he has had "positive conversations,quot; with Parish and feels calm about his future.

When asked about negotiations with Hodgson, Parish told Palace TV: "We have presented a contract to Roy, we are talking to him about that, but I think everyone is quite focused on the games."

"Roy told himself in the press the other day that he is very relaxed about the whole thing. We are very relaxed about it, I think we will do it in due time."

& # 39; Palacio hopes to sign Ferguson in summer & # 39;

The Palace board has faced criticism from fans after they only managed to sign Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton in January, despite the sale of £ 50 million from right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer.

Parish argues that the club tried to do business in January, close to signing West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson and Genoa striker Christian Kouame last month, just so that both agreements are affected by an injury.

Nathan Ferguson was close to joining Palace in January

The Palace president also revealed that the money raised by the sale of Wan-Bissaka was used to "pay off some debts," and insisted that "there was money available in January for the right solutions and players."

Parish is optimistic about finally getting Ferguson, whose transfer from the deadline date to the palace failed in January after a knee problem was picked up during his medical examination, once his West Brom contract expires at the end of the season. .

"We are still interested in that agreement and we are sure that we can make that happen, we believe that much of the player," he added.

"We identified Nathan as the player we wanted, it took us a long time to negotiate that agreement until January. We also looked for him in the summer. We thought it was the right answer for us."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka left Palace for Manchester United in the summer

"Yes, we have other options, but we don't just want to move on to the second or third option while the first option is still alive. We want to attract the right players for the future of the football club."

Parish, speaking about Kouame's failed move, added: "We had an offer of £ 10 million accepted in Kouame, unfortunately he had a serious injury a week later.

"It was through the window that we agreed to the deal, so they were still playing with him."