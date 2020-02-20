Rory McIlroy returns to the old putter to lead the WGC-Mexico Championship | Golf news

















Rory McIlroy reflects on an encouraging start for the WGC-Mexico Championship and explains the reasons for changing his putter.

Rory McIlroy believes that the decision to return to an old putter helped him set the initial pace in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The world's No. 1 tested a slightly longer putter during their fifth tie at the Genesis Invitational last week, before returning to the flat stick they used during 2019 for the World Golf Championship of the year.

McIlroy immediately saw the benefits of returning to his family putter when he posted a six under 65 at the Chapultepec Golf Club, giving him a two-stroke lead over Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas.

McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC champions in October

"In the end I found a nice one in Riviera, which gave me a little boost this week, but I changed my putter when I got here," McIlroy said.

"I went back to my old putter. Last week I was trying on a new putter and it didn't work out the way I wanted, so I went back to the 34-inch one (one inch shorter than the previous one. One used in California).

"I felt a little more comfortable today and I was seeing my lines a little better, and yes, it was a good day. If I keep putting it like that, I will be very happy."

"I don't expect to win three and a half in the greens every day this week, but if I can keep my punches in positive numbers and putt better than the average field in greens like this, then you're doing something Right."

Watson mixed five birdies with a lonely ghost in his opening round 67, with Thomas also in a part of the second, as he seeks to go one better than his second place in the event in 2018.

"I played well," said Thomas. "It was a little difficult to start with this wind, it was not something we are used to here. It is usually very, very quiet."

Thomas made birdies on two of his last four holes to be two of the tip

"It took us a bit to adjust, but when I missed the greens I felt that I missed them in good places and put them up and down, I made a couple of key putts and really felt that I did everything I needed to do." to."

