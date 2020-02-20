Rory McIlroy opens the advantage of two shots in the WGC-Mexico Championship | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe453ca008ae24ef4b889bb8c057abb0011% %MINIFYHTMLe453ca008ae24ef4b889bb8c057abb0012%





Rory McIlroy can extend his lead as No. 1 in the world in Mexico

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive career to lead the leaderboard after the first round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The world number 1, which has achieved the top five in its last five world starts, made birdies in three of its last four holes to score six under 65 and open a two-shot lead at Chapultepec Golf Club .

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are McIlroy's closest challengers after scoring 67, with Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen three back in fourth tied with Billy Horschel and Corey Conners.

Watson closed his ghost-free back nine with a birdie in the final hole

Beginning in the last nine, McIlroy advanced by holing a 16-foot eagle in the eleventh pair before getting up and down from greens 12 and 14 to make six feet to save the pair.

McIlroy posted a two-put birdie in 15 on his way to get to the curve at 33 and nailed a 12-foot putt from the edge to regain the absolute advantage, only to fail from five feet on his way to bogeying the room.

McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC champions in Shanghai in October

The world number 1 recovered from a misguided approach to the sixth par five to throw at 25 feet and publish an unlikely birdie, before following a 15-foot gain in the eighth by holing a 10-foot foot in its final hole to grab the first – Round lead for the second consecutive year.

Watson had set the club's initial goal after finding five birdies in an opening round 67, with his only spot after finding water on the seventh tee, with Thomas also in four under after missing a 10-foot birdie chance at the last to enter one of McIlroy.

Thomas finished second in this event in 2018

Tyrrell Hatton marked his return from wrist surgery with a two below 69 to join Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, who first drove, and Patrick Reed in group four, and Tommy Fleetwood suffered a new blow after Recover from a bogeying. two of his first five holes.

Fleetwood's playmate Gary Woodland is also in a lower position, while defending champion Dustin Johnson lost 11 beatings of the pace after a 76 out of five.

