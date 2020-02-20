Roger Stone sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison for lying to Congress

%MINIFYHTMLbebd6a49a56493ebcff20662b37f74e611% %MINIFYHTMLbebd6a49a56493ebcff20662b37f74e612%

Washington – Roger Stone, Trump's former Republican agent and confidant, was sentenced to 40 months behind bars for lying to Congress about his efforts to collaborate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign and threatening a witness to cover up his actions.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down the sentence at a federal court hearing in Washington on Thursday. His decision comes amid intense controversy over the very unusual public intervention of Attorney General William Barr in the case on the ruling recommended by the government, as well as repeated public criticism of the case by President Trump.

"This is not & # 39; Roger just being Roger & # 39;. He lied to Congress. He lied to our elected representatives," Jackson said in his final comments. "The sentence is not just about punishing him, but also about deterring others and enforcing the law."

Stone will not go to prison immediately. His lawyers have requested a new trial based on accusations of political bias, and Jackson said earlier this week, Stone's sentence would be deferred until she decides on that request. He has been on probation and under a gag order in the course of the case.

Stone refused to speak at the hearing and did not address a swarm of media out of court. In addition to the prison sentence, Jackson said Stone must perform 250 hours of community service and pay $ 20,700 in fines and fees. You will also be subject to two more years of probation once you leave prison.

Roger Stone arrives at the US court UU. In Washington, D.C., on February 20, 2020. Mark Wilson / Getty Images



A federal jury convicted Stone, 67, for seven counts of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering in November 2019 in a case arising from the investigation of former special advisor Robert Mueller in Russia.

The 40-month sentence is shorter than prosecutors from seven to nine years in the case originally recommended in a memo last week. Barr considered that the recommendation was too severe and overturned prosecutors, which led the four to withdraw from the case, and one resigned from the Justice Department immediately. A new team of prosecutors submitted a revised note for an unspecified amount of time in prison.

Surprisingly, the new prosecutors largely adhered to the original recommendation at Wednesday's hearing, arguing in favor of improvements to the sentence that were included in the initial presentation.

Jackson called the original memorandum "well investigated,quot; and "in accordance with the law," but said he thought a sentence of seven to nine years would be "greater than necessary." She strongly rejected claims that Stone's prosecution was motivated by politics, as Trump and other allies argued, and said she was imposing the sentence strictly based on the facts of the case.

"It is for a good reason that the criminal justice system gives you the responsibility of condemning someone who really knows what the charges are, and for a good reason that responsibility lies with someone neutral," Jackson said. "I am not here to judge Roger Stone as a person. That is for a higher authority."

Roger Stone hears Judge Amy Berman Jackson at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., on February 20, 2020. William J. Hennessy, Jr.



At the trial, prosecutors said Stone sought to collaborate with WikiLeaks on the publication of stolen emails from the Democratic Party to harm Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign and subsequently lied to lawmakers about their participation. They also said they threatened radio host Randy Credico not to cooperate in the investigation of the House Intelligence Committee, which was examining Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Barr's move to overturn prosecutors sparked criticism for political interference in a federal investigation, as it occurred after the president publicly criticized the recommendation and tweeted that the case was a "judicial error." Barr denied discussing the case with Trump, but said his tweets about active Justice Department cases make it "impossible for me to do my job."

Sources familiar with the matter told Up News Info News earlier this week that Barr has considered resigning because of the president's refusal to stop commenting on active cases. More than 2,000 former employees of the Department of Justice signed an open letter asking Barr to resign for interfering with Stone's sentence.

Robert Legare and Bill Rehkopf contributed reports.