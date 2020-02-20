Roger Federer leaves the French Open after knee surgery | Tennis news

Federer will also miss tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogotá and Miami





Roger Federer underwent knee surgery

%MINIFYHTML24b49c0c1396296b6a1ed453f0c32a7e11% %MINIFYHTML24b49c0c1396296b6a1ed453f0c32a7e12%

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from several tournaments, including the French Open, after surgery on his right knee.

The 38-year-old man underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Federer said in a statement: "My right knee has been bothering me for a while. I expected it to disappear, but after an exam and an argument with my team, I decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery yesterday in Switzerland."

"After the procedure, doctors confirmed that it was the right thing and that they are very confident in a full recovery."

"As a result, unfortunately I will have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open."

"I'm grateful for everyone's support. I'm looking forward to playing again soon, see you on the grass."

More to follow …